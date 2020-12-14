Medeama records first victory in the league

Medeama SC has recorded their first victory in the 2020/21 season after a hard-fought win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the cape coast stadium.

Though they were the away team they dominated play right from the start and should have taken the lead as early as the seventh minute through a Kwasi Donsu free kick.



But that was beautifully saved by Ebusua Dwarfs goalkeeper Razak Issah.



Kwasi Donsu, Kwadwo Asamoah and Godfred Abban started for Medeama at the expense of Agyenim Boateng, Eric Kwakwa and Abdul Basit.



Ebusua Dwarfs, the home side had gone two games at home without defeat, after drawing 2-2 with Elmina Sharks and beating Berekum Chelsea 1-0 on match day three.



However the hard fought victory came in the 82 minutes after substitute Agyenim Boateng netted for Medeama SC to register his first goal of the season.

The goal was all Medeama SXC needed to win their first game of the season having gone three games without a win.



The mauves and yellows drew their first game of the season (1-1) with Accra Great Olympics before losing (2-1) to Dreams FC at Dawu.



They did not play on match day four as the game against Asante Kotoko was postponed as a result of the latter’s participation in the CAF Champions League.



The win is Coach Samuel Boadu’s first of the season.