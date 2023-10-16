Medeama's Fatawu Hamidu rejoins Black Stars squad for USA friendly

Medeama leftback, Fatawu Hamidu

Medeama leftback, Fatawu Hamidu, has re-joined the Black Stars ahead of the friendly against the USA.

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has confirmed that the player has joined the team in Nashville, Tennessee.



Hamidu left the team's camp in North Carolina on Thursday, October 12, 2023, after his club requested to have the player for their game against DC United in the USA.



Medeama had four key players who were denied visas by the American Embassy, hence, the request to recall Hamidu to join the squad.



The reigning Ghanaian champions lost the game 2-1 at the AudiField stadium in Washington.



He is expected to train with the team on Monday as they prepare to face the USA at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

