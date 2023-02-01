Medeama's Fatawu Sulemana joins Al Merrikh SC

Fatawu Sulemana as completed a transfer move to Sudanese side Al- Merrikh SC

Medeaama SC defender Fatawu Sulemana has completed a transfer move to Sudanese side Al- Merrikh SC in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old defender joined his new club for an unspecified transfer fee and has signed a two-year contract after passing his mandatory medical examinations.



He has been in the North African country for the last few days after Medeama SC agreed on a fee with the Sudanese side to formalize the transfer.



Sulemana will start life at the Sudanese club from their U-23 side before stepping up into the first team if he impresses.

The left-back joined the mauve and yellows in the 2019 season from lower-tier Ghanaian side Hamburg FC and has been a mainstay in the Medeama team.



His virtuoso performance for Medeama SC earned him a call-up to the Ghana U-20 youth team.



The defender has this season featured in 11 matches for the mauve and yellows and provided an assist this campaign in the domestic league.