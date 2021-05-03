Medeama's Ibrahim Yaro wins MVP in Ebusua Dwarfs thrashing

Mon, 3 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Medeama defender Ibrahim Yaro clinched back-to-back MVP after another impressive performance in the side’s 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.
The right-back capped an incredible afternoon with stupendous debut goal for the side at the Akoon Park.
This is the second successive MVP triumph for Yaro after he won the individual accolade in the comeback 2-1 win at Asante Kotoko last weekend.
Ahmed Toure opened the scoring for the home side two minutes into the second half before Yaro and Prince Opoku Opoku Agyemang added the others to complete the rout at the Akoon Park.
The two-time FA Cup holders are back to the top of the table with 39 points from 22 games.
