Medeama’s James Essilfie urges calm after slow start to Ghana Premier League campaign

Medeama board member, James Essilfie

Medeama board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie is urging cool heads following his outfit's slow start to the Ghana Premier League season.

The Yellow and Mauves are yet to win a game after two games into the domestic top-flight campaign.



The defending champions kickstarted the season with a 2-2 stalemate on home turf against Accra Lions before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the week fixture on Sunday.



Medeama are rock-bottom on the league standings but James Essilfie is defiant about the club’s chances.



"We should remain calm and focused. We are just two matches away and so there is no cause for alarm," he told the club's official website.

"Medeama is used to starting the season this way. We don't really start well but we finish well.



"I can understand the apprehension within the supporters, but they should remain calm.



"This is a very serious club with a solid structure and so we will bounce back in style."



Medeama have their work cut out for them when they make the trip to Guinea to battle Horoya for a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.