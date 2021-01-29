Medeama's Kwasi Donsu ruled out of Karela United showdown with injury

Medeama will be without midfielder Kwasi Donsu for the big Premier League cracker against league leaders Karela United on Sunday, January 31, 2021, due to an injury, the club has announced.
The club took to their Twitter page to announce Donsu's injury ahead of the Nzema derby.
The midfielder picked up a swollen leg during the side's 2-1 win over Aduana Stars at home this weekend.
The former Berekum Arsenals enforcer has not been able to train the whole week due to the setback.
Donsu will thus miss the cracking fixture at the Crossby Awuah Park at Aiyinase on Sunday.
Team News: We will be without midfielder Kwasi Donsu for our @GhanaLeague fixture at @karelaunitedfc on Sunday due to injury.#NzemaDerby #MEDSC #MEDSCtotheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/xg0QKyxbxx— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) January 29, 2021
