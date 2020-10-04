Medeama's Samuel Appiah set to join Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC defender, Samuel Appiah

Asante Kotoko is set to announce Medeama SC defender, Samuel Appiah as their fourth signing for the upcoming season.

Appiah played for Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah's Phar Rangers before joining Medeama SC.



The right-back is scheduled to undergo a medical exercise this week before finalizing his move to the Garden City club.



Appiah joined Medeama in 2018 and made 14 league appearances in the 2019/20 season which was truncated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has been lined up as a replacement for Christopher Nettey who is expected to sign for a foreign club.



Asante Kotoko has already signed former Ghana U-17 star Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Keyekeh and Mubarik Yusif.