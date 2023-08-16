Medeama's game against Remo Stars will reignite Ghana vs Nigeria rivalry - Patrick Akoto

Medeama SC's spokesman, Patrick Akoto

The upcoming clash between Medeama and Remo Stars isn't just a match; it's a spark that has the potential to reignite a storied rivalry between two football powerhouses, Ghana and Nigeria.

With tensions boiling and anticipation building, Medeama SC's spokesman, Patrick Akoto, clearly captures the essence of this impending showdown as a pivotal moment that will unfold on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.



"Its a much talked about match here in Ghana and so we look forward to welcoming our brothers from Nigeria to Cape Coast as we flag it out in the first leg," Akoto told Nigeriasoccernet.com

"We are looking forward to a good encounter against Remo Stars and the people of Ghana rae very excited about it and I think since the draw came up, the major talking points and disagreement on social media has been about Ghana qualifying to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria and Nigerians wanting their revenge through the Inter-club competition but at the end of the day, 11 players will be on the pitch.



"We made some few alteration to our teams because the season has ended, some players had to leave, some have to come in. So we are very confident about the team and we are hopeful that we will get the conditioning of the team right. We have been monitoring Remo Stars and their recent high profile competition that they are playing. We've been watching some of the games, very solid team, great team, they are composed and we are certain that the two team will sell-out an exciting game at the Cape Coast Stadium. We are hopeful for the best on Sunday,"