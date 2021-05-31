Medeama set to sack coaches Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong after Inter Allies mauling

Coach Yaw Preko

Medeama coach Yaw Preko and his assistant Yaw Acheampong are set for the sack following the side's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Inter Allies, as the Mauve and Yellows begin to take drastic steps to reverse their unflattering campaign, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The two-time FA Cup winners are seething with rage after poor substitutions caused the side's biggest defeat to the Accra side in its history.



The club has been left unhappy with the unbelievable poor substitutions of the coach and his backroom staff and will wield the axe with seven matches left to end the season, sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com headquarters.



Medeama officials are under intense pressure from the club's supporters to dispense with the services of the two ex-Ghana internationals.



The 3-0 drubbing has been largely attributed to lack of player consistency and poor substitutions as they were humbled by the relegation-threatened Inter Allies.



Fans have warned the two coaches not to return with the team to Tarkwa amid suspicion and fears of being chased from the training ground.



Medeama appears to be bottling the league title after their recent unflattering poor run of form.

The side needed a last-gasp winner against Ashantigold to end a poor run of three matches, losing to WAFA and Aduana Stars and drawing at Liberty Professionals.



Preko and Acheampong, who were brought in as a double replacement following Samuel Boadu's unexpected departure to Hearts of Oak, have failed to convince the club's top hierarchy.



They have been accused of lacking the technical know-how to lead the side to their first league crown of the season.



The former Ghana Super Cup champions were billed as one of the top favourites to clinch the title following a massive $300,000 sponsorship injection by Goldfields.



However, things have taken a dramatic turn as the league reaches home stretch with their latest defeat sparking a wave of anger among their fans back home in Tarkwa.