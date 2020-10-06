Medeama signs striker Abdul Basit

Former Free State Stars striker Adam Abdul Basit

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC has completed the signing of forward Adam Abdul Basit.

The 25-year-old joins the Mauves and Yellow on a long term deal after returning from South Africa, where he played for Free States.



The strong forward's addition to the Tarkwa based side is expected to bolster their attack ahead of the new campaign next month.



Medeama has twice come close to winning the Ghana Premier League title but on both occasions the league had to be ended for various reasons.

Basit looks is set to replace Prince Opoku Agyemang, who is close to sealing a move abroad. He also fills in for teenager Nana Kofi Babil, who is on loan at Austrian side Altach.



Abdul Basit previously played for Swedish clubs Gefle, Frej and also had a stint with Turkish club Dardanel Sk.