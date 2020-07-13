Sports News

Medeama slaps $200,000 price-tag on Kotoko top target Justice Blay

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will need to pay $200,000 to poach transfer target, Justice Blay, from Medeama S.C.

The Mauve and Yellows believe the in-demand midfield supremo is worth the price having excelled heavily on the domestic front.



Blay has returned to Medeama following the expiration of his 12 months loan deal at Asante Kotoko.



The midfielder's mouth-watering valuation is a positive vibe for the player's enviable performance in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors, whose senior figures are millionaires, must now cough $200,000 for the services of the highly-rated midfielder.



The former Hasaacas versatile man has emerged as fans' favourite after a successful loan spell at the club.

Blay was a mainstay during his one-year loan spell at Kotoko as has also been a key part of Maxwell Konadu's plans after he took charge of the Ghanaian giants.



The midfielder, who is a cult hero in Tarkwa, is worth every penny as his quality is unmatched on the local scene.



There is no denying fact that Blay has established himself as one of the exciting and talented midfielders in the Ghana Premier League - leaving Kotoko with perhaps little or no choice to break the bank for his signature.



With a transfer ban starring in their face, the record Ghana Premier League holders, are desperate to tie him down to a permanent contract as they venture into the CAF Champions League next season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.