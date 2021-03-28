Medeama star Justice Blay makes Ghana debut in Sao Tome win

Black Stars midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay made his Black Stars debut in the 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome on Sunday.

The combative midfielder replaced China-based Mubarak Wakaso with 12 minutes left on the clock as the Ghanaian run riot at the Accra Sports stadium.



Blay was shown a yellow card in the 84th minutes as the four-time African champions strolled to victory at home to end the qualification battle in style.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot-kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.



Ghana ends Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.