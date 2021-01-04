Medeama star Rashid Nortey urges team to keep focus despite Premier League struggles

Rashid Nortey grabbed a superb brace for Medeama against WAFA

Medeama midfielder, Rashid Nortey has charged the team to believe in themselves after the side's latest defeat left them in an unflattering 13th position on the league table.

Nortey bagged a brace as the Mauve and Yellows put up a spirited comeback in their 5-4 defeat at West African Football Academy in Sogakope.



WAFA took a sensational 4-0 lead in the first half to the amazement of the visitors.



Daniel Lomotey scored four goals in the process.



However, Medeama returned from the break-in buoyant spirit following pep-talks with coach Samuel Boadu.



Substitute Abass Mohammed reduced the deficit from the spot-kick before Rashid Nortey delivered a free-kick to make it 4-2.



Rashid Nortey turned the game on its head with a piledriver to make 4-3 to put the team on course for a historic comeback in the Ghanaian top-flight.

However, Lomotey spoiled the party, capitalizing on a defensive miscommunication to send the home team 5-3 ahead.



Justice Blay climbed off the bench with a powerful strike but that was not enough as the visitors lost 5-4.



But midfielder Rashid Nortey has urged the team to keep a positive attitude.



"We need to believe in ourselves a little bit more. It was the mistakes that cost us and we need to rectify that" - Rashid Nortey 23.





????? "We need to believe in ourselves a little bit more. It was the mistakes that cost us and we need to rectify that" - Rashid Nortey 23#MauveandYellow ???????? #MDSC pic.twitter.com/BqdRKBRFZw — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) January 4, 2021