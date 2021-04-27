Medeama star man Rashid Nortey breaks passing record in win against Asante Kotoko

Medeama midfielder, Rashid Nortey

Medeama star man Rashid Nortey staged a midfield clinic as his side cut through Asante Kotoko over the weekend with an impressive 2-1 victory in Obuasi.

Goals from Prince Opoku Agyemang and Richard Boadu meant Emmanuel Gyamfi’s for Kotoko was only a face-saving one.



However, it was Accra-born midfielder Rashid Nortey who had everyone on edge throughout the game, his range of passing, technique, and genuine knowledge of his environment was the platform on which the Yellow and Mauves built their winning formula on the day.



The diminutive pied piper was simply unplayable as he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and turned it towards Tarkwa.



Nortey’s,112 touches were the highest by any player on the day and his progressive pass range count of 89 is a record for any player in the league this season.



What makes Nortey different from all other midfielders in the Ghana Premier League is his ability to resist the press, rarely loses the ball, and is never in a hurry, he waits for the right angle and makes the right pass at the crucial moments.

Medeama has the luxury of rolls Royce midfielders from Justice Blay, Kwasi Donsu, Richard Boadu, Eric Kwakwa but it’s Nortey who has quietly led the way this season and his performance in Obuasi was simply sensational against the might of Kotoko.



"He is simply unplayable when he’s playing in that deep role and has the potential to go all the way to the top if he continues this way,” ex Medeama coach and Hearts of Oak manager Samuel Boadu said of him in 2019.



Medeama is on top of the league now with 36 points thanks to that important victory over the weekend and with Justice Blay out through injury for the next two months, the Tarkwa-based side will hope that Nortey continues to grab the headlines and produce remarkable performances as he did in Obuasi if they are to win the league.



