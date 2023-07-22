Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah handed late Black Galaxies call-up

Striker of Medeama SC, Jonathan Sowah

Striker of Medeama SC, Jonathan Sowah has been invited to train with the Black Galaxies.

His call-up to the national team of home-based players has come late after missing the initial squad announced by coach Didi Dramani.



The assistant coach of the Black Stars early this week announced that he will be working with four batches of 24 players selected from the local leagues.



Already, the first two batches of the invited players have had their turns to train with the new Black Galaxies coach.



In a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday, July 21, it said the third batch of the players will have their turn to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Sunday.



“The third batch of Black Galaxies are being reminded to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

“These players will train at Prampram for three days just like the first two groups. Training will start on Monday 23 and end on Wednesday 26, 2023,” the statement said.



Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah is expected to join the fourth batch of players that will report to camp for screening.



Last season, the forward bagged 12 goals for the Mauve and Yellow outfit in 18 appearances made in the Ghana Premier League.



If he impresses during the screening, he will be selected for the second phase of the training camp which will last for two weeks.



The second phase of the training will be held from July 30 to August 14.