Medeama suffers 1-0 defeat to Al Ahly at Baba Yara in CAF Champions League

Ghana Premier League defending champions, Medeama SC suffered a 1-0 loss to Egyptian side, Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite starting the match well and creating numerous chances in the first half, Medeama couldn't score any goals. The turning point came when Hussein El Shahat scored for Al Ahly after a good pass from Anthony Modeste.



In the second half, Medeama tried to turn the game around by bringing on players like Diawisie Taylor and Fordjour Azaria.



However, they couldn't find a way past Al Ahly's defence, and the match ended with Al Ahly securing the win.



Medeama came into the game after a 3-0 loss to Young Africans of Tanzania and were hoping for a victory against Al Ahly. Now, their chances of progressing in the tournament depend on the result of the match between Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

If that game ends in a draw, Medeama still has a chance, but they must win their final group match against CR Belouizdad.



JNA