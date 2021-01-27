Medeama to hijack Asante Kotoko move for Zakaria Mumuni

Zakaria Mumuni has been targeted by a number of clubs

Medeama SC set to supplant Asante Kotoko in the race for winger Zakaria Mumuni ahead of the next transfer window.

The second transfer window of the 2020/21 campaign will be open on February 16 as clubs seeks to augment their charges.



Zakaria Mumuni, who is currently a free agent after ending his stint with Congolese side AS Vita Club has been widely linked with a move to Asante Kotoko.



But according to reports the Yellow and Mauves have moved ahead of the Porcupine Warriors in the pursuit of the player and could secure his signature for the second window.

The reports further indicate that the player has said yes to the Tarkwa based outfit after meeting with the management of the club.



Mumuni after excelling with WAFA and rising to the position of skipper joined Aduana Stars where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2017.



He joined AS Vita Club where he featured for them in the DR Congo Ligue 1 and also in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.