Medeama welcome back defender Ali Ouattara for Legon Cities showdown

Medeama welcome back defender Ali Ouattar to the squad ahead of their Premier League must-win game against Legon Cities on Friday night.

The powerful centre-back sat out of the 2-1 defeat at Dreams FC as he was struggling with a stomach bug and a bout of malaria.



But the former Real Tamale United defender is expected to walk straight back into the team after returning to full-scale training.



He was flown to Accra as an emergency parachute after the Mauve and Yellows gifted two goals to Dreams FC at the weekend.



Ouattara's partnership with Daniel Egyin over the past two seasons have been phenomenal and his potential return excites coach Samuel Boadu as he offers updates on key absentees, suspensions and injuries.

"It's great to see Ali Ouattara back into the team. He is very important for us and we are happy to see him train with the rest of the squad," Boadu told the club's medeamasc.com.



"Hopefully others will also get their chances as the season wears on."



The two-time FA Cup holders will be without midfielder Kwasi Donsu, defender Bright Enchil and newly-signed striker Nana Dadson.