Medeama will beat Hearts of Oak – Justice Blay

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay

Medeama SC midfield enforcer Justice Blay is confident that his side will defeat giants, Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Park on Thursday.

The Yellow and Mauve who are yet to hit top form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign will face the Phobians in matchday 12 and according to Blay, his side will win the three maximum points.



Despite admitting the game will be difficult he believes his outfit have got the men to silence the rainbow boys.

Speaking to Fox FM in Kumasi, the former Kotoko player said, "The game is going to be a midfield battle and Medeama has solid and good midfielders than Hearts of Oak"



Medeama are 11th on the table with 14 points whiles Hearts of Oak occupy 8th position with 16 points after 11 matches.