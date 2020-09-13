Sports News

Medeama youngster Tahiru Awudu joins CF Fuenlabrada

Tahiru Awudu

Medeama SC have farmed out talented midfielder Tahiru Awudu to Spanish lower tier side CF Fuenlabrada on a season long loan.

The 19 year old player who spent the second half of last season with lower tier side Alcobendas Sports caught the attention of his new club whiles there.



CF Fuenlabrada now have their man after pursuing the youngster for much of the summer transfer window.

Tahiru Awudu has played for the Ghana U-23 team and was the winner of the top-scorer award of the 2019 Betway Cup competition.

