Media attachés of National Sports Federations hold successful interactions with GOC President

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah with Media Attaches

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

With exactly one hundred days to the prestigious Tokyo Olympic Games, attention is now expected to be focused on team Ghana.

Ghanaians are gradually warming into an expectant mood waiting to see the performance of team Ghana.



Team Ghana's preparations will move into full steam with some athletes who have already booked their priceless tickets to the Games.



To ensure nothing is left uncovered ahead of the events, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has held a face-to-face interaction with media officers attached to the various national sports federations. Some of these federations have athletes expected to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games.



The interaction was purposely held to share ideas, solicit suggestions, and gauge expectations from the press officers.

The gathering also afforded the media the opportunity to officially know the plans and policies of the GOC ahead of the Games.



According to the GOC President, the media can never be isolated from the mission and vision of the Olympic movement in Ghana.



"GOC is committed to working with you as press officers of the various federations, in fact, you are core to the success of GOC and therefore we must help brand it with positive reportage all the time".



He assured that he will continue to operate an open-door policy to engage the media as often as necessary.