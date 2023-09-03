Medics predict Kamaldeen Sulemana will return to action in weeks

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana may soon be back in action, according to the latest update from Black Stars team doctor Prince Pambo.

Despite missing out on this month's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic due to injury, the talented young winger is showing promising signs of recovery.



Dr. Pambo revealed that Sulemana is already engaged in running and fieldwork, although he has yet to rejoin team training. His club's medical doctors are optimistic about his progress, predicting that he could make a return to the pitch within a couple of weeks.



"The winger had a hamstring injury sometime in July," Dr. Pambo told the Ghana FA website.

"He is currently running and doing field or ball work but has yet to join team training.



"Club Doctors predict he should be returning to play in a couple of weeks,"



Kamaldeen was called up to the Ghana national team for the first time on September 25, 2020, ahead of a game against Mali. On October 9, 2020, he made his Ghana debut in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali.