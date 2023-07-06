Meet Akufo-Addo's popular cousin who is Thomas Partey's lawyer

Professional athletes often rely on a team of individuals to help navigate their careers, handle legal matters, and secure their futures.

Footballers, in particular, require legal representation to negotiate contracts, protect their interests, and ensure they are getting the best possible deals.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, in the same vein, has Gabby Asare Otchere Darko - a popular cousin of President, Nana Akufo-Addo, as his reliable legal advocate in his corner.



Gabby, who is a staunch Arsenal fan, has been spotted many times with the player both in Ghana and London and has also been captured a couple of times at the Emirates Stadium.



Speaking with Asempa FM in March 2023, on how foreign clubs internal funds from their players, Gabby confirmed that Partey is his client and that he has the benefit of watching games at the Emirates for free using the player's box in the stands



"If you go to Emirates, which is my number one stadium and probably I'd add Kumasi Sports Stadium- Baba Yara. The players, who are paid 100,000 pounds and whatnot, buy boxes. If I visit Emirate, Thomas Partey is my client; I'm his lawyer, so I sit at his box for free," he said.



Gabby Asare Otchere Darko is a renowned solicitor and barrister trained in the UK.

As an Investment lawyer and Consultant, he has worked for over three decades working in Europe and Africa.



He has a strong interest in politics, particularly African politics, earning the tag of Political Risk Analyst in Africa.



Watch Gabby's interview below from the 6th minute







EE/KPE