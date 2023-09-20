Meet Bukom Banku’s son; Bukom Tilapia who is also a boxer

Bukom Tilapia with his father Bukom Banku

Ghana's controversial and popular boxer, Braimah Kamoko better known as Bukom Banku is nurturing a world champion to take over from him.

Abu Kamoko, a rising star in boxing is set to take over Ghana by storm not only because his father is Bukom Banku, but simply because he sees himself as an up and coming world champion.



Abu Kamoko does not only have his father’s blood running through his veins but has also inherited his father's fighting spirit along with hilarious comical craft and musical traits.



For a boxer whose father bears the nickname the name of a community and popular local dish, Abu Kamoko has also coined the name ‘Bukom Tilapia’ as his ring nickname.



While his father is celebrated as "Africa's Mayweather," Abu Kamoko aspires to be more than just an heir to the throne. He's determined to etch his name among Ghana's future world champions.



But it doesn't stop there. Abu Kamoko dreams of Olympic glory. He's already a proud member of Ghana's amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, and he's eyeing to make it to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

In a yet-to-be-released exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check Show, Bukom Tilapia introduced himself as a boxer armed with a devastating right hook that can send opponents crashing to the canvas.



The parallels between the father and son are striking. They share a passion for music, a penchant for quoting proverbs, a street fighter and even a knack for speaking broken English.



However, Abu Kamoko's determination to complete his senior high school education in the Volta Region sets him apart, highlighting his commitment to both education and boxing.



While his father looks up to Floyd Mayweather as a mentor, Bukom Tilapia is inspired by Mayweather's protege, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, a testament to his hunger for learning and his desire to make his mark in the boxing world.



With the world at his feet, Bukom Tilapia revealed in the yet-to-be-released interview with GhanaWeb that he already has the blessings of his father who has been his number one fan and mentor.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE