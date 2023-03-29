Meet Ernest Nuamah, The U-23 kid knocking on the doors of Black Stars

Black Meteors forward, Ernest Nuamah

GhanaWeb Feature

Ernest Nuamah has certainly made himself known to Ghanaian football fans after his splendid performance in the Black Meteors’ doubleheaders against Algeria.



The 19-year-old who was playing for the national team at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time, created many exciting moments in the game for the fans who are now calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars.



Ernest Nuamah was unplayable in the game and was the architect for the Black Meteors against Algeria, creating many goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates including Fatawu Issahaku's 12th-minute goal.



He was named man of the match after helping the Meteors beat Algeria and qualify for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Born and raised in Asafo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Regional capital on November 1, 2003, young Ernest Nuamah was nicked as "Asafo Messi" by his community members because they believed he has similar traits to the Argentine legend.

He started playing football in his community at a young age before he was scouted and recruited into the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, Ghana.



Nuamah became an instant hit at Right to Dream Academy and his performances caught the eye of Ghana and Chelsea legend, Michael Essien who became his biggest fan.



According to reports "Michael Essien recommended Ernest Nuamah to the technical team of FC Nordsjaelland and it didn’t take time for them to be convinced of the teenager, this clearly shows how good he is."



The 19-year-old has not looked back since joining FC Nordsjaelland in 2022 and is now considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the Danish League.



Ernest Nuamah has taken the Danish League by storm and is one of the most effective players in the 2022/2023 league season.

In 21 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland, he has scored 8 goals and has assisted 4 times taking his goal contributions to 12.



According to transfermarket, Ernest Nuamah is now valued at €1.50m.



Author: Joel Eshun



JE/KPE