Meet Ghanaian trio who powered AZ Alkmaar to UEFA Youth League final

AZ Youth team celebrating in dressing room

Ghanaian trio of Ernest Poku, Jayden Addai, and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro played instrumental roles as Dutch side AZ Alkmaar reached the final of the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League on Friday.

Despite finishing the game with 10 men, De Kaasboeren remained resolute and claimed victory through penalty shootouts.



Meanwhile, it was Poku who settled the scores for Alkmaar on the half-hour mark after Diogo Cabral had raced Sporting Lisbon into a 9th-minute lead at the Stade de Genève in Switzerland.



Poku was once again involved in the third goal of the game as he turned provider for Ro-Zangelo Daal who put Alkmaar into the lead 6 minutes later.

However, the Portuguese side drew level once more three minutes after the interval as Chico Lamba netted from the spot kick.



The game headed for penalty shootouts goalkeeper Owusu-Oduro made two vital saves before Addai converted the winning penalty.