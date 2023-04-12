Meet Laeticia Amihere, first player of Ghanaian descent to be drafted into the WNBA

Laeticia Amihere was the 8th pick in the 2023 Women NBA Draft in New York

21-year-old Laeticia Amihere achieved her childhood dream of going pro after being the 8th pick in the 2023 Women NBA Draft in New York, US on the night of Monday, April 10.

Born on July 10, 2001, in Mississauga, Canada, Laeticia Amihere was born to a Ghanaian father and a mother who hails from Ivory Coast in the Western part of Africa.



At age 15, Laeticia Amihere caught the eyes of the world of NBA scouts with her viral dunks while playing college basketball for King's Christian Collegiate in Oakville, Ontario.



At the youth level, she won gold at the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and then got bronze at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.



Amihere in 2023 declared for the draft after completing her fourth season with the University of South Carolina following the 2022 national championship victory.



Amihere was one of three South Carolina players who were picked in the first round of the draft. Aliyah Boston went first to Atlanta and Zia Cooke 10th to Los Angeles.



Speaking after being the 8th pick, a fulfilled Laeticia Amihere said it was a good experience for her.

"It's amazing experience really because this group of girls have been through life together. These four years haven't been only about basketball. Being able to be with them on one of our biggest nights is an amazing experience."





