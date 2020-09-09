Other Sports

Meet Lord Kwadjo Andoh, a renowned martial artist

Lord Kwadjo Andoh

Lord Kwadjo Andoh, (Ghanaian) is an exceptionally skilled martial artist, certified and an internationally acclaimed self-defense expert, fight choreographer, stunt coordinator and a Telecom Engineer by profession.

He has vast knowledge in Chinese and Indonesian hand-hand combat systems with over 17 years of experience providing reality simple, quick and effective hands on safety skills to women, children, security, police, armed forces and people of all ages and abilities in both personal and group instruction training including Corporate security and executive protection.



Lord holds a third (3rd) degree black belt in Kung fu Wushu and also an expert in FISFO Penchak Silat. He studied Science in the Koforidua Secondary Technical School and later pursued Telecoms Engineering at the Ghana Telecom University College.



Over the past years, due to his outstanding fighting stunts and reality based self-defense demonstrations gained him international recognition and an opportunity to meet and train with great martial arts stars, grand masters and self-defense experts such as Master Luc Bendza (Wushu-China), Master Charles Joussot (FISFO-France), Master Kodjo Montand (FISFO-France), Master Kone Mamadou (Wushu- Cote d'ivoire) and others just to mention a few.



In 2008, Lord started his stunt and production team and subsequently from 2010 produced impressive action skits and short films, most notably is “Silence (You hit we hurt)”.



Later in 2016 he also choreographed fight scenes and appeared in lesser roles in films like "Revenge" produced by Canadian movie director Dennis Chatterway and "Psycho" by Joseph Clef Aboah of Green Lemon Production. In 2019, Lord trained actors and choreographed fight and action stunts in the much anticipated movie titled "Terminus" Directed by renowned Producer and Director Abu Idris of CineGod studios.

He is currently the Fight Choreographer & Action Director on the ongoing Film “Alisa Travesty of Justice” a project between Hollywood acting Coach and Executive Producer Jonna Johnson of Dirt Road Production INC USA and Director Losu Confidence of Tableteye Multimedia Ltd Ghana.



Lord Kwadjo Andoh is also a Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Founder and Executive Director of Lokhanda, a non-profit self-defense organization educating, creating awareness and empowering women and girls against rape, sexual assault and violence in Ghana and Africa.



Andoh has successfully empowered thousands of people and organizations both locally and internationally through self-defense lecture seminars and hands on training workshops.



Most notable relevant project experiences include Cross Roads International (Canada); Pro-Link Organzation (Ghana-Feb, 2020), the University of Ghana (2018), Ideal College (2018), African Women Development Fund (AWDF - 2017), University of Professional Studies (2016/2017), TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (2017) and many others.



He is also the co-founder of She Power Africa, a Priscilla Opoku Agyeman (Ahuofe Patricia) project against female sexual abuse in Ghana. Lord Kwadjo Andoh is reckoned as a self-defense Icon in Africa empowering women and children and has featured on several international and local media platforms lifting the flag of Ghana high.

Source: Lord Kwadjo Andoh, Contributor

