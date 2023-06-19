0
Meet Morris Halm Jr.: The Italian-born player willing to play for Ghana

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 15 At 1.jpeg Morris Halm Jr.

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

UK-based Ghanaian Italian-born footballing gem, Morris Halm Jr. has become one of the red-hot talents in the world and is poised to represent Ghana in the near future.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who currently plays for Eurocassola, has attracted interest from some top European clubs, including Tottenham, where he recently had trials.

Morris Halm Jr. has also played for Balham FC (U17–18), Sutton United (U18–19), and Mass Elite FC, having also had trials with Norwich and Wimbledon.

His superb dribbling abilities and the fact that he has a very lethal left foot makes him a mesmerising talent who can play on both wings.

According to Morris Halm Jr., Messi was one of his favourite footballers, and he believes he shares the same attributes as he eyes becoming a global football superstar soon.

He stated that his desire was to one day represent Ghana and was poised to work hard to achieve this dream while eyeing a big move to any top European club.

"I believe in my abilities as a naturally gifted footballer, and I am always ready to feature at the highest playing level at both national and club level.

"My football journey has been tough, but it has made me a better person, and hopefully in the future things will turn out as I have always dreamed about since I was a kid," he said.

