Meet Sadia Mouth, the mother of Achraf Hakimi has gone viral amid his divorce saga

Moroccan defender, Achraf Hakimi and his mother

A mother's love they say is the purest in the world and to many Sadia Mouth has demonstrated it by ensuring that his millionaire son, Achraf Hakimi will not loose his hard-earned wealth.

Tagged as the mother of the year, Sadia Mouth has been trending since Thursday, April 13, 2023, since the unconfirmed reports broke that his son Achraf Hakimi registered all his properties in her name.



25-year-old Achraf Hakimi who plays as a right back for PSG and the Moroccan national team is currently in court over the divorce filed by his wife Hiba Abouk.



Hiba Abouk reportedly demanded half of Hakimi's properties but she was informed by the Court that her millionaire husband owns nothing because all his properties have been registered in his mother's name. This viral report is yet to be confirmed by any credible outlet.



To many who reacted to this news, Hakimi and his mother won the chess game because Hiba Abouk who married the millionaire in 2020 and wanted to rip him of his hard-earned properties in 2023.



With the news still circulating, GhanaWeb Sports bring you some information about Sadia Mouth.



Born in Morocco in the Northern part of Africa, Sadia Mouth is believed to be in her 50s but currently resides in the Spanish capital, Madrid with her husband Hassan Hakimi.

Sadia first made the media headlines after sharing a passionate mother and son moment following the Atlas Lions of Morocco’s shock victory over Spain in the Round of 16 stages at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.



Not much is known about her in the media space but we know aside Achraf Hakimi, she has two other children a son and a daughter.



The two other children of Sadia Mouth and Hassan are called Nabil and Ouidad Hakimi.



Sadia Mouth has two grandchildren; both of whom are the children of Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk, Amín, and Naim.



JE/KPE