Meet Sebastian Barnes: The ex-Ghana captain making an impact in Germany as coach

Ex-Ghana player, Sebastian Barnes

Following Black Stars' group stage defeat at the recently-held 2022 Qatar World Cup, some crop of Ghanaians are pushing for the GFA to look into the curriculum vitae of former Ghana captain, Sebastian Barnes.

Sebastian Barnes, born 18 November 1976, is a Ghanaian former footballer who played at both professional and international levels as a midfielder.



Barnes began his career with Hearts of Oak from 1991-1995, before playing for top-level German teams Bayer 04 Leverkusen (1995) and 1. FSV Mainz 05. In 1997, Barnes played for the Orlando Sundogs in the USISL A-League.



After leaving Mainz in 1998, Barnes played for some lower-league German clubs, including VfL Hamm/Sieg and SF Neitersen.



After representing Ghana at the FIFA U-17 World Championship in both 1991 and 1993, Barnes earned one cap for the senior team in 1994.



Nonetheless, many have taken to some digital airwaves to push the Ghana Football Association to poach Sebastian Barnes as the head coach following Otto Addo after the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the call for Sebastian Barnes soared after his CV leaked on social media.



He is currently making an impact in Germany where he is a youth team Coach at Buyer Leverkusen, where he played from 1995 to 1996.



His style of coaching and the impact he’s making outside makes it important to be given a role as a coach in Ghana. From 2012 to 2014 he was appointed as the coach of Bayer O4 Leverkusen.







In 2014-15 he was appointed as the U11 Leverkusen coach where he developed talents.

Again, he was appointed as the head coach for the U12 team to continue his hard work. His efforts earned him the Sports director of the club from 2016 to 2020.







