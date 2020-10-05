Meet first Ghanaian fans to wear newly designed Black Stars jersey

A Ghanaian woman wearing the new Black Stars jersey

The Ghana Football Association on Monday, October 05, 2020 surprised some Ghanaian football fans with the newly unveiled national team kits.

The Puma kit is a confirmation of the jerseys leaked by footyheadlines, a story GHANASoccernet broke a week ago.



The home jersey is predominantly white, with a Black kente-like design weaved in and a huge Black Star at the heart.



The away jersey consists of the traditional Ghana colours of Red, Gold and Green with the Black Stars. Just like the home jersey, the yellow colour dominates with bits of red and green weave like kente.



Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.



See the pictures below:













