Meet some wives, girlfriends of Black Stars players who will most likely join their partners in Qatar

The countries paired in Group H have all named their final 26 man-squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the exception of the Black Stars of Ghana.

55 players were initially announced as the provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup campaign and Monday, November 14, 2022, has been announced as the day Black Stars coach Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad for the Mundial.



Though the official list is not out yet, there are some key players in the current Black Stars squad who, barring any injuries will be on the flight to Qatar for the World Cup.



Today we look at 5 women who will be going to Qatar because their husbands or boyfriends will be named among the 26 players who will be representing Ghana at the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.



Yvonne Ayew - Wife of Andre Ayew



The wife of Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is the first on our list because his husband will be the first name on the squad sheet as the leader of the playing body and the most experienced player in the setup.



Yvonne Ayew had been living under the radar of the media till her Instagram account was discovered by netizens about a year ago with over 28,000 followers on the platform.

Details about her background or her profession remain a mystery.





Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children.The son of Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.

Denise is an entrepreneur who runs a local home decor company, Kira Living. She runs her business nationally in Ghana and she will be also going to Qatar to support because his husband will surely be in the squad by virtue of being the most reliable attacker for coach Otto Addo.



Naa Shika Addy - Wife of Daniel Amartey



The Ghanaian lady is the wife of Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey who will definitely be on the train to Qatar barring any injuries from now til the start of the Mundial on November 20.



Both from the GA community, Naa Shika Addy and Daniel Amartey have been together for close to a decade but got married in 2016, the year the former Copenhagen defender joined Leicester City.



Heley - Wife of Alexander Djiku





She is the wife of Alexander Djiku who made his debut for Ghana under the reign of CK Akonnor and has been a constant figure at the back for the Black Stars since.



Heley and Alexander Djiku have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.



The couple recently celebrated the birthday of their daughter Elyana and it was massive on their respective social media pages, especially on Instagram.



Djiku is also one of the names Ghanaians can hit their chest and say will definitely be in the squad for the World Cup.



Patricia Morales - Girlfriend of Inaki Williams





Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.



Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.



The couple regularly posts loved-up photos of themselves together on their Instagram pages, and Patricia finds time to attend Bilbao games to watch her sweetheart.



