Meet the 3 coaches leading the race to replace Seydou Zerbo at Asante Kotoko

L-R: Samuel Boadu, CK Akonnor and James Kwasi Appiah

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko are currently on the market for a new manager after parting ways with Burkinabe coach, Seydou Zerbo.

Asante Kotoko parted ways with Seydou Zerbo following a string of bad results in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League and are believed to be close to appointing a new coach in the coming days.



Many coaches have been linked with the vacant role at Asante Kotoko and GhanaWeb looks at the top three candidates.



Samuel Boadu



To many Accra Hearts of Oak supporters, Samuel Boadu is the best coach they have seen since the exit of the legendary Cecil Jones Attuquayefio.



Samuel Boadu ended Accra Hearts of Oak's trophy drought, something many experienced coaches including David Duncan and Frank Nutall failed to do.

In two years at Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup (2*), President's Cup, and the Ghana Premier League Super Cup.



Samuel Boadu is believed to be the lead candidate for the coaching role as the Porcupines want him to return home to Kumasi.



CK Akonnor



The former Black Stars captain and coach has already handled the Porcupine Warriors in the past and would not find it difficult to navigate his way through the club if appointed as the head coach.



CK Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of Asante Kotoko in 2018 on a two-year contract to replace Paa Kwasi Fabin.

He led Asante Kotoko to the group stages of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in years but could not progress to the knockout after placing 4th in his group.



However, he was sacked in July 2019 and was replaced with Kjetil Zachariassen.



However, CK Akonnor's chances of returning to Asante Kotoko are very slim because he dragged the club to the Player Status Committee of the GFA over his unpaid salaries and bonuses.



James Kwasi Appiah



He has been heavily linked with a move to Asante Kotoko since leaving the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kwasi Appiah is a former Asante Kotoko captain and was a key member of the team that won the 1983 CAF Champions League.



The 62-year-old coach is well respected within the Kotoko fraternity and he knows the internal politics well as a former captain.



