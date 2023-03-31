Meet the 5 foreigners who have scored in 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League

A photogrid of 5 foreigners who have scored in 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League

Democratic Republic of Congo star, Linda Mtange has been impressive for Hearts of Oak since his arrival but it took him 13 games before scoring his first goal for Phobians.

Linda Mtange's goal was crucial for the Phobians as it helped them secure the three points against Accra Lions in a matchday 24 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



The 20-year-old midfielder received double rewards for his effort as he was also named as the man of the match for his performance against Accra Lions.



While Linda Mtange struggled before registering his first, goals have not been hard for Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala and Eric Zeze.



Linda Mtange's goal against Accra Lions made him the 5th different foreign player who has scored in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



Among the many foreign players in the league, Asante Kotoko's Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala has scored the most goals and is 5th on the top scorer's chart, 4 goals behind Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie who has 12 goals.



Below is the list of foreigners who have scored in the 2022/2023 season:

1. Steven Mukwala Desse - Uganda - Kotoko 8



2. Serge Eric Zeze -Ivory Coast - Kotoko 2



3. Gael Aholou Avocevou - Benin - Dreams 2



4. George Mfugue - Cameroon - Kotoko 1



5. Linda Mtange - DR Congo 1