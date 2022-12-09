Meet the 53 players who have scored hat-tricks in the World Cup

A photo of 5 of the 53 players who have score World Cup hattrick

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos on Tuesday, December 2, made the headlines when he led Portugal to beat Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old striker became the first player in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup to score a hattrick after banging in three goals in Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland.



Goncalo Ramos has now become the 4th Portuguese player in history to score a hattrick in the World Cup after Eusebio (1966), Pedro Pauleta (2002), and Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia 2018.



Goncalo's hattrick against Switzerland was also the 53rd time that a player has scored three goals in a game since the inception of the competition 92 years ago in Uruguay.



Today, we bring you the complete list of all the 53 players who have scored a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup with USA's Bert Patenaude being the first player to go home with a match ball in 1930.



Here are the 53 players who have scored hattricks in the history of the FIFA World Cup:



























Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



