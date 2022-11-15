Meet the 6 midfielders in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo named six midfielders in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The six midfielders are Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Salis Samed, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The department is bereft of experience, as only one of the midfielders has played at the World Cup in the past.



Here is a brief background on Ghana’s midfielders and their style of play.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is a world-class player who can run the show from the heart of midfield. Partey is an effective central midfielder who gets around the pitch well. He primarily provides protection both for his team's center-backs and their full-backs. He often loves to operate as the lone pivot in the team.



Born in 1993, this would be the 29-year-old’s first World Cup. Partey’s goal was what qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of Nigeria. He would play in the Black Stars' midfield at this year's World Cup.This season, Partey has played 15 matches and scored two important goals for Arsenal.



Andre Ayew

As an attacking player, Andre Ayew is relied on for his ability to create chances for his teammates. Dede Ayew is the most experienced player in the team and made his Black Stars debut in 2007.



He scored an important goal for Ghana to see off South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers' group stages. In 107 appearances, Andre Ayew has scored 23 goals with 7 assists with the Black Stars, giving him 30 goal contributions.



Two of his goals were at the 2014 World Cup. He is expected to play a key role in Ghana’s campaign at the 2022 World Cup.



Elisha Owusu



The 25-year-old KAA Gent player is one of the surprise inclusions in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup. Elisha Owusu only made his debut for the Black Stars in the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in Abuja. His second call-up was in September, when he played against Brazil.



Elisha Owusu is an academy graduate from Lyon. Owusu has excellent agility and balance to initiate contact, get his body between the ball and opponent, and turn out facing forward with the ball at his feet.

This season, he has played 13 matches for his Belgium side and has often been deployed as a defensive midfielder playing in front of the back 3. He could take Baba Iddrisu’s place in the starting 11.



Abdul Salis Samed



The central midfielder is a product of Ghana’s JMJ Academy, where he honed his skills before joining Clermont Foot in 2019.



Abdul Salis Samed is a no-nonsense midfielder, whose combative style has won him admiration among Lens fans. Samed is adept at breaking up play, while his anticipation and interception are also great, making him potentially the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in Ghana’s midfield.



His stats in the French top flight see him ranked as the player with the most fouls, which means he is a hard tackler of the ball just like Antony Annan in his prime.



The midfielder was handed his Black Stars debut call-up for the Kirin Cup in Japan but missed out due to 'personal reasons.’ He would be making his Black Stars debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus



22-year-old Mohammed Kudus came through the ranks at the Right To Dream Academy, playing for Ghana’s youth sides before earning his maiden call-up in 2019, where he scored on his debut against South Africa. With five goals in 18 appearances, Kudus has carved out a niche for himself as one of the best creative players in Ghana’s squad.



Currently, a false nine at Ajax, Kudus has demonstrated his versatility and dynamism as he drops into deeper areas to facilitate play and also arrives in the box to finish off attacks. It plays to his strengths because he is strong on the ball and can easily maneuver his way through tight spaces.



Kudus has scored 10 goals with 2 assists this season in 21 matches, which includes 4 goals in the Champions League and 5 in the Dutch league. The in-form midfielder is expected to translate his rich form to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which would be his first.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh



Versatility is the hallmark of Daniel Kofi Kyereh. The 26-year-old prefers to play as an attacking midfielder, second striker and sometimes loves to operate on the left flanks.

Kyereh’s style of play is nothing more than racing forward with the ball glued to his feet, using a combination of excellent close control and skill to carve gaps before either providing a finish or supplying an assist.



He has a burst of pace, silky footwork, and loves a cut-back from the goal line, just like Eden Hazard. He made his debut for Ghana in 2021 and has since gone on to make 14 caps. Since joining Freiburg, he has scored three goals with one assist in 16 matches. He would be making a return from injury at the World Cup.



JNA/KPE