Meet the 6 women referees who will officiate games in 2022 FIFA World Cup

A photo Salima Mukansanga, Yoshimi Yamashita and Stephanie Frappart

The Qatar World Cup is special not just because it is the most expensive in history but it is also the first time in the history of the competition that female referees will be handling games.

In promoting affirmative action in the area of officiating in men's football which had already happened in CAF and UEFA competitions, six females have been added to the officiating team of this year's World Cup.



Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga who officiated in the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, France's Stephanie Frappart, and Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita have been included in the list of 36 referees selected by FIFA



Three more women were selected by the world's football governing body for the tournament in Qatar as assistant referees.



The three female assistant referees at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina, and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.

Reacting to her record-breaking achievement as an African female referee, Rwandese Mukasanga said "Not only proud, super proud and it's a privilege and an honor being part of the history, and then we are part of people playing that history. It's another level, it's something really... so excited."



Yamashita in an interview with FIFA.com added that "Is a big responsibility but I am happy to have it. I never imagined being handed such an opportunity. I am going to do everything I can to make sure that what is emphasized is the beauty of football. I am not interested in power or control.



Stephanie Frappart who got her breakthrough in the men's game after officiating the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Liverpool insisted that "It is no longer about what gender you are. It is about your ability."