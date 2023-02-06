0
Meet the Asante Kotoko management member who graced 65th Grammy Awards

Asante Kotoko Management Member Dentaa Amoateng MBE Asante Kotoko management member Dentaa Amoateng MBE

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko management member Dentaa Amoateng MBE graced the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

The globally accepted music awards show ceremony had in attendance a host of A-list celebrities in the Arts and Entertainment industry including some of Ghana's top musicians.

Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Kidi, and rapper Edem were the Ghanaian musicians who were spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the awards ceremony.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, the International Relations Manager of Asante Kotoko was also at the awards ceremony as she was captured in videos circulating on various social media platforms.

"I had the pleasure of attending the 65th GRAMMY Awards hosted by the

@TheSSSAcademy The event was truly an amazing production. It honoured great musical talent. My highlight was seeing Mary J Blige live and a huge performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop," Dentaa posted with a photo of herself at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.

