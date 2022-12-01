Meet the German referee who will handle Ghana's decider against Uruguay

German referee Daniel Siebert

German referee, Daniel Siebert, has been appointed to officiate Ghana's final Group H game against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, December 2, 2022.

He would be assisted by two other German referees, Seidel Jan (Assistant I) and Foltyn Rafael (Assistant II) with Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan serving as serves as the 4th Referee.



The game between Ghana and Uruguay would be the second game for referee Daniel Siebert at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.



His first match of the tournament was the one that Tunisia lost 1-0 to Australia in their Group D encounter.



Daniel Siebert issued three yellow cards in that game. Daniel Siebert was born in Berlin, is a UEFA elite match official, and is one of the best referees in the German Bundesliga.



He has officiated some of the biggest matches in Europe, including the UEFA Champions League.

In September, Brazilian player Neymar clashed with the referee after he issued him a yellow card over his goal celebration.



Daniel Siebert came under criticism in the German Bundesliga this season when he didn't award a penalty to Hoffenheim in their game against Dortmund. The German FA later stated that he committed a blunder.



Referee Daniel Siebert also admitted in April that he should have awarded a penalty to Dortmund in their clash against Bayern Munich.



Since officiating his first game in 2005, Daniel Siebert has been in charge of 460 matches in total. He has issued 1780 yellow cards, sent off 70 players in matches, and awarded 123 penalties in total.