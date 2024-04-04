Meet the Ghanaian barber who is the hairstylist of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son

Legacy The Barber with Cristiano Jnr

More often than not, we hear the inspirational and incredible stories of Ghanaians in the diaspora who serve as great ambassadors for the country through their tremendous work ethic, achievement and hustle.

One such beautiful story is the story of the Ghanaian barber who happens to be the hairstylist for the son of the iconic footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Ghanaian has become the favourite hairstylist for Cristiano Jnr as he often gives him a trim that makes him stand out among his peers.



Being the barber of the son of the global football brand has exposed the Ghanaian hairstylist to a plethora of benefits including access to the Dubai mansion of the Al Nassr star and a massive social media following.



In a couple of videos shared by the barber on his social media account, Cristiano Jnr is seen endorsing Legacy The Barber.



Surprisingly, Cristiano Jnr is not the only one that Legacy The Barber styles with his clippers, he is also the favourite of some of the top footballers in the Saudi league.

The list includes Aiman Yahya, Nawaf Naji, Sulaiman Al Arouj and other teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.





JNA/EK