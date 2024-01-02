Meet the ex-Black Stars player whose 2023 wedding dominated social media

Unlike previous years where the marriage ceremonies of Ghanaian sporting personalities took centre stage on various media platforms, 2023 witnessed a reverse of same.

In the year under review, not many Ghanaian sporting personalities either married or made public their marriage ceremonies.



The case is however different for former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who organized a grand wedding that had in attendance the crème-de-la-crème of the Ghanaian society.



Agyemang-Badu’s marriage to Reggietta Affua Arthur in October generated mammoth attention with most current and ex-footballers in attendance.



The luxurious wedding ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Special mention to the daughter of ex-Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, Audre Appiah whose marriage also garnered considerable media attention.











EK