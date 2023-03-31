Meet the ex-English footballer who spends almost 15,000 pounds a year on haircut

Former English international Micah Richards

Former English international Micah Richards is certainly living the good life after retiring from the game as he revealed that he spends £600 per week just on haircut.

The former Manchester City defender who is reportedly worth $45 million said looking good is one of his priorities and that he is not afraid to spend his money on the things that make him look good.



Born on June 24, 1988, the 34-year-old football pundit on CBS Sports revealed that he sees his barber three times a week for a haircut because he wants to look fresh on TV and that cost him £600.



The 2011-2012 Premier League winner made this revelation on CBS Sports while responding to a question on who has the better haircut between him and AC Milan's Olivier Giroud.



"I cut my hair three times a week. I've got to look fly and of course, I flew my own barber to Qatar."



"Three times a week and its cost £200 per session. If I get a trim for the Champions League and I'm working on weekends too I will get another one," he said on CBS Sports as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

"So the control room tells me that if you did that then the maths 600 a week times 52 weeks in a year will be 31,000 a year. So if we reduce the weeks by half then it is 15,000," Kate Abbdo, the host of the show said.



Micah Richards nodded in agreement that the figure quoted is not far what how much he spends on haircuts in a year.



Micah Richards made 179 appearances and scored 6 goals for Manchester City after making his senior team debut in 2005 winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Football League Cup.



In the England national team, Micah Richards made only 13 appearances and scored a goal.