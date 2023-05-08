Meet the former Hearts of Oak player who was once a Ga Mantse

George Nii Tackie became known as Nii Adama Latse II

From the capital of Ghana rose a young footballer named George Nii Tackie, who was later installed as the Ga Mantse in 2010 with the stool name Nii Tackie Adama Latse II.

Tackie loved to spend time on the pitch and soon became a player for Ghana's oldest surviving football club, Accra Hearts of Oak.



George Nii Tackie's prowess on the football field was superb, as he became an integral part of the Phobian team.



In the 1978–79 season, with the league title hanging in the balance, Hearts of Oak faced off against Real Tamale United (RTU) in a crucial match at El-Wak Stadium.



During that game, Tackie proved himself to be a hero. He came on as a substitute for Tanko Ayuba at halftime and wasted no time leaving his mark on the match.



Within three minutes of stepping onto the pitch, Tackie scored the game's only goal, securing a crucial victory for Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians, as the club's loyal fans are known, reacted with joy and jubilation after clinching the league trophy.

Tommy Thompson, the chairman of Hearts of Oak, now the Gbese Mantse, recognized Tackie's immense contribution to the club's success and bestowed upon him the nickname "Sisa Yitso," which translates as "The Ghost Head."



This name symbolized Tackie's ability to haunt defenders and his agility, which made him a formidable force on the field.



George Nii Tackie became the Ga Mantse after the death of the late Boni Nii Amugi in 2004, who was buried in 2007.



After 16 years of dispute, Kelvin Tackie Abia Tackie was installed as the new Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council with the stool name King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.







JNA/KPE