Meet the girlfriends/wives of Black Stars players who are in Qatar for World Cup

The Black Stars have arrived in Qatar as part of the 32 countries that will be competing for the 22nd edition of the World Cup trophy.

Ghana arrived in Qatar on the back of a 2-0 impressive win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.



26 players of the 55 who were initially announced as the provisional squad for Ghana's World Cup campaign are currently in Qatar.



Today we put the spotlight on all 26 players and look at their relationship life to know which of them are in romantic relationships. Whether married or dating and those who are single.



Inaki Williams - Patricia Morales (Girlfriend)



Inaki Williams is dating Patricia Morales and according to multiple reports in Spain, the pair have been together for the past five years.



Unlike most of his peers in football whose love lives have been projected in the media space, Inaki Williams and his girlfriend were living under the radar until he granted an interview that he was having sex seven times a week during the lockdown.





The Club Brugge defender is married to his long-time girlfriend, Kathleen Thijs. Dennis married, Kathleen Thijs in June 2017 after dating for years.The Celta Vigo defender is married to Barabara. They welcome their first child, a daughter in 2019 and they named her Janai Arabena.

In May 2016, Rahman married his longtime childhood girlfriend, Selma, in their hometown of Tamale in northern Ghana.Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey is married to a Ghanaian lady called, Naa Shika Addy.Both from the GA community, Naa Shika Addy and Daniel Amartey have been together for close to a decade but got married in 2016, the year the former Copenhagen defender joined Leicester City.Heley is the wife of Alexander Djiku who made his debut for Ghana under the reign of CK Akonnor and has been a constant figure at the back for the Black Stars since.Heley and Alexander Djiku have been blessed with two kids Wesley and Elyana Djiku.

The Black Stars captain is married to Yvonne and they have been blessed with two adorable daughters.Details about Yvonne Ayew's background or her profession remain a mystery.Jordan Ayew is married to Denise Acquah and they have been blessed with two children.The son of Jordan Ayew and Denise Acquah is called Razan Ayew while their daughter is called Kiki.Osman Bukari is not single with reference to his relationship status. His girlfriend's name is Habiba.

Bukari after joining Gent in 2021 said that he misses his girlfriend because he was lonely in Belgium.



Thomas Partey



The name of the wife or girlfriend of the Arsenal midfielder is currently not known as the player is yet to officially mention her name.



However, Thomas Partey in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah confirmed that he has a wife and even converted to Islam because of her.



Below are the players who are presumed to be single because they are set to disclose their relationship status:



Lawrence Ati Zigi



Danlad Ibrahim



Nurudeen Abdul Manaf



Tariq Lamptey



Mohammed Salisu



Gideon Mensah

Alidu Seidu



Elisha Owusu



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Mohammed Kudus



Salis Abdul Samed



Abdul Issahaku



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Antoine Semenyo



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Kamal Sowah