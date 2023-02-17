Meet the three Nigerians who will be performing at the NBA All-Star Game

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema have been billed to perform at the National Basketball Association [NBA] All-Star Game 2023 halftime show.

The Nigerian stars have thrilled the world with their songs and are set to perform at the NBA All-Star Game on Monday, February 20,



Their performance will follow a presentation by the NBA family to honour LeBron James after becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.



The NBA will host a variety of activities prior to the celebrations on the big night, including the Ruffles Celebrity Game this coming Friday, February 17.



This year's concert will feature performances by a wide range of performers, including Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam, and more.



J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common, and Quavo are just a few of the musical artists that the NBA has attracted in the past to perform at its celebrity game.



The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will begin at 1:30 am on Monday, February 20, at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

