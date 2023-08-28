Meet the two Ghanaian players to have played for West Ham before Kudus

Ghanaian players who have played for West Ham

The illustrious history of West Ham United Football Club is adorned with the contributions of Ghanaian talent that have graced its ranks.

From Mohammed Kudus' recent €45 million move to the Hammers, to the preceding feats of John Paintsil and Andre Ayew, the impact of Ghanaian players on the Premier League stage is undeniable.



The 23-year-old midfielder embarked on his East London journey after concluding a three-year stint at Ajax.



Having joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, Kudus is set to don the Hammers' colours in a five-year contract, with an option for an additional year.



This move makes him the 3rd Ghanaian to join the West Ham family.



Below are some Ghanaian players who played for West Ham



John Paintsil's (2006-2008)

John Paintsil is a recognizable name in West Ham's history. The former Black Stars player arrived after the 2006 World Cup after he was recommended by Israeli player Yossi Benayoun.



Paintsil wore the jersey number 14 and made his impact felt in 24 appearances before his eventual move to Fulham in 2008.



Andre Ayew (2016-2018)



The Black Stars captain etched his own chapter in West Ham's history.



In August 2016, Ayew signed a three-year contract with West Ham, establishing a then-club record fee of £20.5 million.



His debut against Chelsea saw him lasting 35 minutes and scored in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory over the Blues.

Ayew's impact reverberated with 12 goals across 50 appearances in all competitions.



His journey eventually led him back to Swansea in January 2018.



