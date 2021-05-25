Melissa Satta reveals how she is coping with divorce from Kevin-Prince Boateng

Melissa Satta and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Melissa Satta has disclosed how she is coping with the separation from Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng and Satta officially ended their marriage last year December.



The couple had been married for four years and has a six-year-old son, Maddox Boateng.



Satta, a sassy TV personality and model, was quizzed on how she’s adjusting to single life in the wake of her divorce from the A.C Monza forward.

She was quizzed, "Do you love Boateng?", Satta replied: "I love Maddox Prince Boateng.”



“Mom and dad always continue to give love to their children. A separation is never easy but with intelligence, you try to manage it better. But love for children is forever. How to deal with a bad period? I always face the problems and as soon as possible so we get out of the tunnel early.”