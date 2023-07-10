Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum jam to King Promise’s Terminator song at night club in Accra

Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum

Dutch football star of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay and his compatriot Dutch footballer Gini Wijnaldum grooved to King Promise's 'Terminator' hit song showcasing their dance moves at a night club in Accra.

The Atletico Madrid winger and AS Roma midfielder were spotted in the company of Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako better known as Freedom Jacob Caesar and the musician, King Promise having a good time.



In the video which was shared by King Promise, Wijnaldum could be seen singing along to the lyrics of the song whiles Depay performs the viral dance moves.



The two footballers were in Ghana for their summer holidays after a tough season with their respective clubs.



Depay who frequently visits Ghana during vacations, has been actively involved in philanthropic work in the country for the past three years.



During their stay in Ghana, the players spent time at a boxing gym in Accra, engaging with aspiring boxers and generously contributing funds for the facility's renovation.



The two Dutch players also visited the Chief Imam and received blessings and prayers from Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Depay also made donations to the school for the Blind and Deaf in Cape Coast.



The two players have since left Ghana to join their various clubs ahead of the new European football season.



With my brothers @Memphis & @GWijnaldum ! P.S If i wasn’t making music i’d prolly be a baller ! #Terminator pic.twitter.com/yBrNimVMs6 — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) July 9, 2023

