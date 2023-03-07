Memphis Depay named in Spanish La Liga Team of the Week

Memphis Depay, is an Dutch born with a Ghanaian heritage

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay has been named in the SofaScore Spanish La Liga Team of the Week after the Round 24 games.

The talented attacker signed for Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window from FC Barcelona.



Over the past weekend, Memphis Depay started for Atletico Madrid in the game against Sevilla.



In a game of many goals, the Dutch forward bagged a brace to lead his team to a resounding 6-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



After an assessment of the performances of all players in the Spanish La Liga at the end of Week 24, Memphis Depay has been named in the Team of the Week.

Other players in the La Liga Round 24 Team of the Week are Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, and Claudio Bravo.



